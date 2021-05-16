Signet Financial Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Signet Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock valued at $31,884,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $245.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.75. The company has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.