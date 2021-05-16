Signet Financial Management LLC Has $15.66 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.9% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $264.95 on Friday. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

