Signet Financial Management LLC Has $2.10 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $223.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.30.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $279,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,479 shares of company stock worth $1,393,294. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.90.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

