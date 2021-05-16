Signet Financial Management LLC Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,041 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. United Rentals makes up 1.1% of Signet Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the first quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 21,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URI. Barclays raised their price target on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $341.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $270.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.33 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

