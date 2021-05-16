Signet Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,723,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $97.08 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $99.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

