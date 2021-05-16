Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,059 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,886 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,879,000 after purchasing an additional 564,698 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,910,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,607,000 after purchasing an additional 419,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.45 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.