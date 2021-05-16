Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $74.06 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average of $95.25.

