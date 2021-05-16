Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,702 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of Simmons First National worth $2,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. 24.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SFNC. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.01. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $14.41 and a 52-week high of $33.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 26.37%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.