Simple Software Solutions Hits Market Cap of $259,853.11 (SSS)

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0927 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 44.2% against the dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market cap of $259,853.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions (SSS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 2,803,776 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Simple Software Solutions Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Simple Software Solutions should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Simple Software Solutions using one of the exchanges listed above.

