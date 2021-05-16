Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,387,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,960,000 after buying an additional 110,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,220,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,163,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 204.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 722,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,722,000 after purchasing an additional 485,374 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 409,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 87,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7.5% during the first quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 394,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88, a PEG ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $37.34 and a one year high of $90.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

