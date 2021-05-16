Siyata Mobile (SYTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Siyata Mobile stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.75.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

