SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0025 (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $217,251.58 and $44,047.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded down 36.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SkinCoin

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . SkinCoin’s official website is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SkinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

