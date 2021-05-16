Skycoin Market Cap Hits $55.45 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $2.77 or 0.00005628 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $55.45 million and $1.33 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00092692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.19 or 0.00515925 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00232311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004945 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.93 or 0.01173021 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00040345 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

