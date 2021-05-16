Skycoin (SKY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00005237 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $47.21 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 40.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00089421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.23 or 0.00470871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00232536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00041435 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.68 or 0.01148577 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

