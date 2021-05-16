SmartCash (SMART) Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SmartCash has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and $1.35 million worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,592.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,519.77 or 0.07719996 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,152.48 or 0.02527750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.83 or 0.00637885 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.59 or 0.00203077 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.44 or 0.00849772 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00661254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.55 or 0.00567072 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects, but also the growth & development of SmartCash. “

Buying and Selling SmartCash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

