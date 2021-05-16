Smoothy (SMTY) Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001719 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $1.47 million worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smoothy has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.89 or 0.00480083 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.41 or 0.00230139 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005001 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.84 or 0.01198261 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00040958 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Smoothy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

