Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Snam in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Snam in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

SNMRF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.47. Snam has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $5.95.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

