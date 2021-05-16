Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,968 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $19,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $209.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.09.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.07, for a total transaction of $5,855,716.41. Following the sale, the executive now owns 68,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,796,896.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

