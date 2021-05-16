SnowGem Tops One Day Trading Volume of $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000990 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.