SnowGem (XSG) Trading 13.2% Lower This Week

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000874 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.