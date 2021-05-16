SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.14 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $70,216.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can currently be bought for about $23.32 or 0.00052883 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00088005 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00474313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.92 or 0.00231156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004841 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00041245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $511.36 or 0.01159735 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,036 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

