SoMee.Social (ONG) Reaches One Day Volume of $155,744.00

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0993 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market cap of $14.89 million and $155,744.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SoMee.Social has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00085727 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.85 or 0.01142299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.83 or 0.00115003 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00061662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

ONG is a coin. It launched on June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . SoMee.Social’s official website is somee.social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

