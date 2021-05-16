SonoCoin Reaches Market Cap of $2.93 Million (SONO)

SonoCoin (CURRENCY:SONO) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. SonoCoin has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $139,237.00 worth of SonoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SonoCoin has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One SonoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00089171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.23 or 0.00500191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.00 or 0.00228674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004904 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $556.22 or 0.01177744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00040753 BTC.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin’s total supply is 102,638,297 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,407 coins. SonoCoin’s official website is sonocoin.io . SonoCoin’s official Twitter account is @sono_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SonoCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@sonocoin . The Reddit community for SonoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/SonoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SonoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SonoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SonoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SonoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

