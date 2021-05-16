Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Southwest Gas worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 12,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth $2,153,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 5,092.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE:SWX opened at $69.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 6.82%. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $201,152.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.