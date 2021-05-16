SP Asset Management Has $1.22 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

SP Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 82,863 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 13.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 45,764 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,567,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.3% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 74.8% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $700.00 target price (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,153 shares of company stock worth $79,086,769 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $589.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $568.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,184.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $682.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $671.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

