S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,190 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of S&P Global worth $94,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.4% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $379.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.33 and a 52-week high of $397.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $342.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.