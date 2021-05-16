SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.42% of SP Plus worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in SP Plus by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,236,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SP opened at $33.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $780.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.61. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $15.29 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SP Plus news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

