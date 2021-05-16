Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) 1-Day Volume Reaches $29,460.00

Spaceswap MILK2 (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC on major exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $946,226.95 and $29,460.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.88 or 0.00090574 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $205.15 or 0.00465905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.65 or 0.00228573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004947 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $547.04 or 0.01242360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00040275 BTC.

Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Profile

Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,298,208 coins and its circulating supply is 7,242,830 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Buying and Selling Spaceswap MILK2

