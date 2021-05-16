Sparkle Loyalty Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $912.00 (SPRKL)

Sparkle Loyalty (CURRENCY:SPRKL) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Sparkle Loyalty has a market capitalization of $183,094.90 and approximately $912.00 worth of Sparkle Loyalty was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sparkle Loyalty coin can now be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sparkle Loyalty has traded 85.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sparkle Loyalty Coin Profile

Sparkle Loyalty (CRYPTO:SPRKL) is a coin. Sparkle Loyalty’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,003,335 coins. The Reddit community for Sparkle Loyalty is https://reddit.com/r/Sparklemobile and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sparkle Loyalty’s official Twitter account is @Sparkletoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sparkle Loyalty is sparkleloyalty.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sparkle Proof of loyalty or PoL is a smart contract designed to reward users for simply holding Sparkle tokens. The solution stems from various apparent issues found in many staking mechanisms currently available. By removing the randomization process Sparkle's PoL can deliver a more accurate rate of return to all participants. “

Buying and Selling Sparkle Loyalty

