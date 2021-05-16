SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stake Boosted by Cowa LLC

Cowa LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 188.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,693 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises 5.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cowa LLC owned 0.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 240,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,069,000.

Shares of FLRN stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

