SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,738 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up about 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2,833.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1,016.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 108,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 98,443 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 505.6% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 84,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 70,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after acquiring an additional 41,557 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,952,000.

Shares of TOTL opened at $48.36 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

