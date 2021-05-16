SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,589,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $100,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 370,315.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,650,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,023,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645,664 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,135,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,771 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,501,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,488,000 after buying an additional 1,419,318 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 141,754.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,275,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,553,000 after buying an additional 1,274,372 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,980,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPTL opened at $39.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.