SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 193,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,614 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $9,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,195 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,106,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,857,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 96,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.