SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $49.71.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

