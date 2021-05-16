SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,354,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,151 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $132,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

