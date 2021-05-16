Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. During the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00077262 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00078858 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.36 or 0.00338839 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013083 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00042205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

