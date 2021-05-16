Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 431.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,714 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Spectrum Brands worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $51,991,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $41,076,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,855,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,479,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SPB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

NYSE SPB opened at $92.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $97.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average is $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

