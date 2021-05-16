Spendcoin Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded 101,762.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.