Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to post $2.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $26.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $56.28 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $119.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

SPRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 215.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.