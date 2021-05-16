Spheroid Universe (SPH) Market Cap Hits $5.95 Million

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 16th. Spheroid Universe has a market capitalization of $5.95 million and $314,191.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spheroid Universe has traded down 26.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00091296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00482223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.22 or 0.00230771 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004940 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00041634 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $533.57 or 0.01170287 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 66,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spheroid Universe Coin Trading

