SPINDLE Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $428,641.76 and $412.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,541.15 or 0.99785363 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $679.10 or 0.01487977 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.24 or 0.00717025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.24 or 0.00392730 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.31 or 0.00243900 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009706 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005982 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,564,890 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.