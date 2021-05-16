Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.34 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

SFM opened at $26.37 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $28.63. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58.

In related news, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $60,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,775 shares of company stock valued at $189,640 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $92,959,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,329,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,527 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,997,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,676,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,111 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.