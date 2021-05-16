Stacks (STX) Trading 21.1% Lower This Week

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 16th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $20.34 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stacks coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.52 or 0.00003287 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stacks has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stacks alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00090602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.88 or 0.00484828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.26 or 0.00231238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00034701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004935 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012129 BTC.

Stacks Profile

STX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,119,906,753 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stacks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stacks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stacks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stacks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stacks and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.