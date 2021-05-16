STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STAG opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.31. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

