StakedZEN (STZEN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $590.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for about $113.70 or 0.00261205 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $3.80 million and approximately $590.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StakedZEN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00087190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.85 or 0.00488990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00227435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $514.28 or 0.01181443 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00040653 BTC.

StakedZEN Coin Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

Buying and Selling StakedZEN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakedZEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakedZEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StakedZEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StakedZEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StakedZEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.