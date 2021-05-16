Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,179 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of ADP opened at $194.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.58 and its 200-day moving average is $176.67. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

