Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 1,513 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW stock opened at $198.91 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.42 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.72 and its 200-day moving average is $173.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

