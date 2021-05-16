Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Acquires 740 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,683 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,579 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,827 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus increased their price target on Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $277.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.44 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.71. The company has a market cap of $61.17 billion, a PE ratio of 144.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 3,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $1,019,168.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock valued at $17,126,155 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

