Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys 1,247 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Entegris by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after acquiring an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after acquiring an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $109.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $53.49 and a one year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

