Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,530,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Webster Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 208.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Webster Financial by 8.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 27,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 2,192.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $56.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.65. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.31%.

In other news, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

